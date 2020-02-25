Debt - Listing Confirmation::US$750,000,000 Senior Fixed To Floating Rate Notes Due 2026

1. The Notes will be listed and quoted in the Bonds Market with effect from 9.00 a.m., Wednesday, 26 February 2020.

2. The short name of the Notes is MizuhoF n2.226%260525S and the ISIN Code is US60687YBD04.

The letter 'S' denotes that trading of the Notes is restricted to the persons specified in Sections 274 and 275 of the Securities and Futures Act (the 'SFA').

3. The Notes will be quoted and traded in US Dollar (US$). The Notes will be in denominations of US$200,000 and integral multiples of US$1,000. The Notes will be traded in a minimum board lot size of US$200,000.

4. The issue date of the Notes is 25 February 2020.

5. The name and address of the Principal Paying Agent is as follows: -

The Bank of New York Mellon

240 Greenwich Street

New York, NY10286

United States of America

6. The Lead Manager and Bookrunner of the Notes are Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P.Morgan Securities LLC, Natixis Securities Americas LLC, Daiwa Capital Markets America Inc., ING Financial Markets LLC, BNP Paribas, BNY Mellon Capital Markets, LLC, CIBC World Markets Corp., Citizens Capital Markets, Inc., Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, KKR Capital Markets LLC, Rabo Securities USA, Inc. and TD Securities (USA) LLC.

7. Please refer to the Issuer's offering documents for complete details before trading.

