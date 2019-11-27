Debt - Listing Confirmation::US$800,000,000 3.546% Senior Notes Due 2024

1. The Notes will be listed and quoted in the Bond Market with effect from 9.00 a.m., Thursday, 28 November 2019.

2. The short name of the Notes is Rakuten n3.546%241127S and the ISIN Code is XS2080765154.

The letter 'S' denotes that trading of the Notes is restricted to the persons specified in Sections 274 and 275 of the Securities and Futures Act (the 'SFA').

3. The Notes will be quoted and traded in US Dollars (US$). The Notes will be in denominations of US$200,000 and integral multiples of US$1,000. The Notes will be traded in a minimum board lot size of US$200,000.

4. The issue date of the Notes is 27 November 2019.

5. The name and address of the Principal Paying Agent is as follows:

Mizuho Trust & Banking (Luxembourg) S.A.

1B Rue Gabriel Lippmann

L-5356 Munsbach

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Luxembourg

6. The Lead Managers/Bookrunners of the Notes are Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, Mizuho Securities Asia Limited, Goldman Sachs International, Daiwa Capital Markets Europe Limited and Merrill Lynch International.

7. Please refer to the Issuer's offering documents for complete details before trading.