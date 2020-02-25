Log in
Debt - Listing Confirmation::US$800,000,000 4.15% Senior Notes due 2060

02/25/2020 | 01:34am EST
1. The Notes will be listed and quoted in the Bonds Market with effect from 9.00 a.m., Wednesday, 26 February 2020.

2. (I) The short name of the Notes is Pertamina n4.15%600225A and the ISIN code is US69370PAJ03.

(II) The short name of the Notes is Pertamina n4.15%600225R and the ISIN code is US69370RAJ68.

The letter 'R' denotes that trading of the Notes issued under Regulation S. The letter 'A' denotes that trading of the Notes issued under Rule 144A.

3. The Notes will be quoted and traded in United States Dollar (US$). The Notes will be issued in denominations of US$200,000 and integral multiples of US$1,000. The Notes will be traded in minimum board lot size of US$200,000.

4. The issue date of the Notes is 25 February 2020.

5. The name and address of Principal Paying Agent for the Notes is as follows: -

The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch

One Canada Square
London, E14 5AL
United Kingdom

6. The Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners are Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Mandiri Securities Pte. Ltd and Mizuho Securities Asia Limited.

7. Please refer to the Issuer's offering documents for complete details before trading.

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 06:33:11 UTC
