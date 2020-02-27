Debt - Listing Confirmation::YEN10,000,000,000 0.729% Notes due 2027

1. The Notes will be listed and quoted in the Bonds Market with effect from 9.00 a.m., Monday, 2 March 2020.

2. The short name of the Notes is CCTMTNn0.729%271116S and the ISIN Code is XS2089973510.

The letter 'S' denotes that trading of the Notes is restricted to the persons specified in Sections 274 and 275 of the Securities and Futures Act (the SFA).

3. The Notes will be quoted and traded in Japanese Yen (YEN). The Notes will be issued in minimum denomination of YEN20,000,000 and traded in a minimum trading board lot size of YEN200,000 with a minimum of 100 lots to be traded in a single transaction.

4. The issue date of the Notes is 16 December 2019.

5. The name and address of the Principal Paying Agent is as follows: -

DBS Bank Ltd.

10 Toh Guan Road

#04-11 (Level 4B)

DBS Asia Gateway

Singapore 608838

6. The Lead Manager(s)/ Bookrunner(s) of the Notes is The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.

7. Please refer to the Issuer's offering documents for complete details before trading.

