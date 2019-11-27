Debt - Listing Confirmation::ZAR 600,000,000 8.43% Notes due 2026

1. The Notes will be listed and quoted in the Bond Market with effect from 9.00 a.m., Thursday, 28 November 2019.

2. The short name of the Notes is ExImKor n8.43%261127S and the ISIN Code is XS2081570355.

The letter 'S' denotes that trading of the Notes is restricted to the persons specified in Sections 274 and 275 of the Securities and Futures Act (the 'SFA').

3. The Notes will be quoted and traded in ZAR (South African rand). The Notes will be in denomination of ZAR1,000,000 and integral multiples of ZAR1,000,000. The Notes will be traded in minimum board lot size of ZAR500,000 with a minimum of 6 lots.

4. The issue date of the Notes is 27 November 2019.

5. The name and address of the Principal Paying Agent is as follows: -

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch

Winchester House

1 Great Winchester Street

London EC2N 2DB

United Kingdom

6. The Lead Manager and Bookrunner of the Notes are SG Securities (HK) Limited, Taipei Branch, CTBC Bank Co., Ltd., E.SUN Commercial Bank, Ltd. and KGI Bank Co., Ltd.

7. Please refer to the Issuer's offering documents for complete details before trading.