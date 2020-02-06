Log in
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer::Disclosure of Interest by Director - David Lim Teck Leong

02/06/2020 | 05:28am EST
Please refer to the attached.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited ('OCBC') and UBS AG, Singapore Branch ('UBS') are the joint issue managers for the Offering. OCBC, UBS, CGS-CIMB Securities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. and China International Capital Corporation (Singapore) Pte. Limited are the joint bookrunners and underwriters for the Offering (collectively, the 'Joint Bookrunners').

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 10:27:03 UTC
