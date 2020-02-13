Log in
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED

(SGXL)
News 
Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Full Yearly Results

Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Full Yearly Results

02/13/2020 | 07:04pm EST
Please refer to the following attached documents:

(i) Unaudited Financial Statements Announcement for the Fourth Quarter and year ended 31 December 2019;
(ii) Press Release on 'FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST REPORTS FY 2019 INCOME AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF S$73.9 MILLION'; and
(iii) Presentation Slides.

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 00:03:03 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 968 M
EBIT 2020 503 M
Net income 2020 421 M
Finance 2020 811 M
Yield 2020 3,41%
P/E ratio 2020 23,4x
P/E ratio 2021 22,3x
EV / Sales2020 9,29x
EV / Sales2021 8,82x
Capitalization 9 798 M
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8,61  SGD
Last Close Price 9,15  SGD
Spread / Highest target 9,29%
Spread / Average Target -5,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Chye Loh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Chong Seng Kwa Non-Executive Chairman
Lay Chew Chng Chief Financial Officer
Tinku Gupta Chief Technology Officer & Senior MD
Thaddeus Thomas Beczak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED2.81%7 108
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.1.99%52 240
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED6.01%43 778
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC6.74%37 476
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG9.35%30 607
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 509
