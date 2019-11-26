Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Singapore Exchange Limited    SGXL   SG1J26887955

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED

(SGXL)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

General Announcement::AC Energy Successfully Launches First Ever Perpetual Fixed-for-life Green Bond

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 10:13pm EST
AC Energy Inc. ('AC Energy'), Ayala Corporation's energy platform, successfully set the terms of its inaugural US dollar denominated senior perpetual fixed-for-life (non-deferable) green bond issuance at an aggregate principal amount of US$400 million with a fixed coupon of 5.65% per annum for life with no step-up and no reset, priced at par (the 'Bonds'). This represents the first USD dollar-denominated perpetual fixed-for-life green bond ever issued globally.

The Bonds will be issued by AC Energy Finance International Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of AC Energy, and will be guaranteed by AC Energy. The Bonds will be listed on SGX-ST and were certified under the ASEAN Green Bonds Standards by the Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission on 18 November 2019.

AC Energy plans to deploy the funds for renewable energy expansion across the Asia Pacific region to include the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, India and Australia, among others.

Other Relevant Information

AC Energy is one of the fastest growing energy companies with over $1 billion of invested and committed equity in renewable and thermal energy in the Philippines and around the region. The company aspires to achieve 5 GW of attributable capacity and generate at least 50% of total energy output from renewables by 2025.

These materials do not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where it is unlawful to do so. The securities to which these materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the Securities Act ) or with any securities regulatory authority of any state of the United States or other jurisdiction and may not be offered, sold, pledged or otherwise transferred in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act), except pursuant to registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable state securities laws.

The Notes are not and will not be registered with the Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission. Any future offer or sale of the securities in the Philippines is subject to the registration requirements under the Philippine Securities Regulation Code, unless such offer or sale qualifies as a transaction exempt from these requirements.

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 03:12:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
10:23pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :BIMI to manage PAMI mutual funds
PU
10:18pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Approval to Issue Peso Bonds and Commercial Papers up to..
PU
10:13pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :AC Energy Successfully Launches First Ever Perpetual Fix..
PU
10:13pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Declaration of Cash Dividend
PU
10:03pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Amendments to the By-Laws
PU
09:58pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Resolution of the Board to amend the Bank's By-Laws
PU
09:43pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership of Securiti..
PU
09:28pCOUPON PAYMENT : :Mandatory
PU
07:23pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Melco Resorts Finance Announces Pricing of Senior Notes ..
PU
06:33pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :BlueScope Investor Day Presentation
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 959 M
EBIT 2020 494 M
Net income 2020 419 M
Finance 2020 755 M
Yield 2020 3,66%
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
P/E ratio 2021 21,1x
EV / Sales2020 8,86x
EV / Sales2021 8,36x
Capitalization 9 253 M
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8,31  SGD
Last Close Price 8,64  SGD
Spread / Highest target 5,32%
Spread / Average Target -3,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Chye Loh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Chong Seng Kwa Non-Executive Chairman
Lay Chew Chng Chief Financial Officer
Tinku Gupta Chief Technology Officer & Senior MD
Thaddeus Thomas Beczak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED20.00%7 012
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.25.21%52 522
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED8.49%40 122
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC72.58%30 920
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG31.78%27 755
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 182
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group