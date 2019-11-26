General Announcement::Amendments to the By-Laws

Please be informed that the Board of Directors, on its regular meeting held on November 20, 2019, approved the amendment of Article IV of the BPI By-Laws to allow BPI stockholders the option to vote through remote communication or in absentia, subject to compliance with rules and regulations as may be issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The ff. regulators have also been duly informed of the same:

1. Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE)

https://edge.pse.com.ph/openDiscViewer.do?edge_no=94353e75901abc9cefdfc15ec263a54d

2. Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corporation (PDEx)

