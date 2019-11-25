General Announcement::Appointment of Independent Financial Adviser

Pursuant to Rule 2.1 of the Takeovers Code, the board of directors of the Issuer announces that Lego Corporate Finance Limited (a licensed corporation which is permitted to carry on type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities under the SFO) has been appointed as the Independent Financial Adviser to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in respect of the Subscription Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder as well as the Whitewash Waiver and such appointment has been approved by the Independent Board Committee.

More details can be found in the attachment.