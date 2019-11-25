Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Singapore Exchange Limited    SGXL   SG1J26887955

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED

(SGXL)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

General Announcement::Appointment of Independent Financial Adviser

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 09:38am EST
Pursuant to Rule 2.1 of the Takeovers Code, the board of directors of the Issuer announces that Lego Corporate Finance Limited (a licensed corporation which is permitted to carry on type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities under the SFO) has been appointed as the Independent Financial Adviser to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in respect of the Subscription Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder as well as the Whitewash Waiver and such appointment has been approved by the Independent Board Committee.

More details can be found in the attachment.

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 14:37:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
09:38aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Appointment of Independent Financial Adviser
PU
08:23aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Immediate Report - updated rating report (Midroog)
PU
07:48aCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : :Resignation of Lead Independent Director
PU
07:23aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Melco Resorts Finance Announces Proposed Senior Notes Of..
PU
07:13aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Studio City Company Limited Announces Intention to Repay..
PU
06:43aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Monthly Valuation of Assets and Utilisation of Cash
PU
06:23aCHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : :Disposal of Shares in an Indirectly Whol..
PU
06:18aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :payment of management fee by way of issue of units in ir..
PU
06:18aDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : :change in interests of the manager
PU
06:18aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :implementation agreement for proposed transfer of listin..
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 959 M
EBIT 2020 494 M
Net income 2020 419 M
Finance 2020 755 M
Yield 2020 3,53%
P/E ratio 2020 22,9x
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
EV / Sales2020 9,19x
EV / Sales2021 8,68x
Capitalization 9 575 M
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8,31  SGD
Last Close Price 8,94  SGD
Spread / Highest target 1,79%
Spread / Average Target -7,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Chye Loh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Chong Seng Kwa Non-Executive Chairman
Lay Chew Chng Chief Financial Officer
Tinku Gupta Chief Technology Officer & Senior MD
Thaddeus Thomas Beczak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED24.58%7 041
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.24.45%52 205
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.52%39 522
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC68.34%30 621
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG30.30%27 643
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%24 187
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group