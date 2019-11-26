General Announcement::Approval to Issue Peso Bonds and Commercial Papers up to PHP 100Bn

Please be informed that during its meeting held on 20 November 2019, the Board of Directors of the Bank of the Philippine Islands (the 'Bank') approved the issuance of peso bonds and commercial papers up to PHP 100Bn under an updated Bank Bond Issuance Program (the 'Program'). The issuance of bonds and commercial papers under the Program shall be subject to market conditions and shall be determined by requirements of the Bank s business.

The ff. regulators have also been duly informed of the same:

1. Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE)

https://edge.pse.com.ph/openDiscViewer.do?edge_no=5ef7c1b362d85f07efdfc15ec263a54d

2. Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corporation (PDEx)