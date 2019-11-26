Log in
General Announcement::Attendance of Director Eli M. Remolona, Jr. in the corporate governance training program 2019

11/26/2019 | 10:38pm EST
Please find attached copy of the attendance of Director Eli M. Remolona, Jr. in the 2019 coprorate governance seminar. This is in compliance with the guidelines for changes and updates in the Integrated Annual Corporate Governance Report (I-AGCR), Recommendation 1.3.

The ff. regulators have also been duly informed of the same:
1. Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE)
https://edge.pse.com.ph/openDiscViewer.do?edge_no=caf72611941b4093efdfc15ec263a54d
2. Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corporation (PDEx)

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 03:37:02 UTC
