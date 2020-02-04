Log in
General Announcement::BIMI completes deal to manage PAMI mutual funds

02/04/2020 | 10:49pm EST
BPI Investment Management Inc. (BIMI), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), has assumed the management and distribution of nine (9) mutual funds previously managed by PhilAm Asset Management, Inc. (PAMI) effective January 29, 2020.

Please see attached for further details of the announcement.

The ff. regulators have also been duly informed of the same:
1. Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE)
https://edge.pse.com.ph/openDiscViewer.do?edge_no=8011ace3fd78b8300de8473cebbd6407
2. Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corporation (PDEx)

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 05 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2020 03:48:11 UTC
