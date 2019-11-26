General Announcement::BIMI to manage PAMI mutual funds

Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), through its wholly-owned subsidiary BPI Investment Management, Inc. (BIMI), agreed to assume the management and distribution of the various mutual funds currently under the management of PhilAm Asset Management, Inc. (PAMI). BIMI and PAMI expect to complete the assignment and assumption transaction by December 20, 2019.

Please see attached file for details.

The ff. regulators have also been duly informed of the same:

1. Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE)

https://edge.pse.com.ph/openDiscViewer.do?edge_no=4d8c30417a33dbacefdfc15ec263a54d

2. Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corporation (PDEx)

