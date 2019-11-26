Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Singapore Exchange Limited    SGXL   SG1J26887955

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED

(SGXL)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

General Announcement::BPI Family Savings Bank exceeds Php 2 billion target for maiden bond issue, shortens offer period

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 10:43pm EST
BPI Family Savings Bank (BFSB) has exceeded the target of Php 2 billion for its maiden bond issue, prompting the bank to cut its offer period short by a week and a half from the initial announcement of November 25, 2019, to December 6, 2019.

Please see attached file for details.

The ff. regulators have also been duly informed of the same:
1. Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE)
https://edge.pse.com.ph/openDiscViewer.do?edge_no=88c02653c2fab2c3efdfc15ec263a54d
2. Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corporation (PDEx)

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 03:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
11/26GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :SGX enhances Securities Borrowing and Lending programme ..
PU
11/26GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :SGX welcomes ADM Investor Services Singapore as Derivati..
PU
11/26GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :BPI Family Savings Bank exceeds Php 2 billion target for..
PU
11/26GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Attendance of Director Eli M. Remolona, Jr. in the corpo..
PU
11/26GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :BPI Family Savings Bank prices maiden bond issue
PU
11/26GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :BIMI to manage PAMI mutual funds
PU
11/26GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Approval to Issue Peso Bonds and Commercial Papers up to..
PU
11/26GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :AC Energy Successfully Launches First Ever Perpetual Fix..
PU
11/26GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Declaration of Cash Dividend
PU
11/26GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Amendments to the By-Laws
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 959 M
EBIT 2020 494 M
Net income 2020 419 M
Finance 2020 755 M
Yield 2020 3,66%
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
P/E ratio 2021 21,1x
EV / Sales2020 8,86x
EV / Sales2021 8,36x
Capitalization 9 253 M
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8,31  SGD
Last Close Price 8,64  SGD
Spread / Highest target 5,32%
Spread / Average Target -3,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Chye Loh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Chong Seng Kwa Non-Executive Chairman
Lay Chew Chng Chief Financial Officer
Tinku Gupta Chief Technology Officer & Senior MD
Thaddeus Thomas Beczak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED20.00%7 012
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.25.21%52 522
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED8.49%40 122
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC72.58%30 920
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG31.78%27 755
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 182
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group