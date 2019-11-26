General Announcement::BPI Family Savings Bank exceeds Php 2 billion target for maiden bond issue, shortens offer period

BPI Family Savings Bank (BFSB) has exceeded the target of Php 2 billion for its maiden bond issue, prompting the bank to cut its offer period short by a week and a half from the initial announcement of November 25, 2019, to December 6, 2019.

Please see attached file for details.

The ff. regulators have also been duly informed of the same:

1. Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE)

https://edge.pse.com.ph/openDiscViewer.do?edge_no=88c02653c2fab2c3efdfc15ec263a54d

2. Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corporation (PDEx)

