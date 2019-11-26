General Announcement::BPI Family Savings Bank prices maiden bond issue

BPI Family Savings Bank (BFSB), Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) wholly-owned thrift bank and consumer lending arm, priced its maiden bond issuance in the aggregate principal amount of Php 2 billion, with option to upsize, (BFSB Bonds) to support its drive to diversify its investor base, fund its asset expansion, particularly loan growth, digitalization initiatives, and general corporate purposes.

Please see attached file for details.

The ff. regulators have also been duly informed of the same:

1. Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE)

https://edge.pse.com.ph/openDiscViewer.do?edge_no=13048433d00ecb38efdfc15ec263a54d

2. Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corporation (PDEx)

