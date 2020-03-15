General Announcement::Clarification on Term Loans from Yes Bank

In relation to some rumors and misinformation in social media regarding term loans of Yes Bank to Indiabulls Housing Finance, we would like to place the following facts in public domain:

1. The outstanding terms loans from Yes Bank to Indiabulls Housing Finance are Zero.

2. The outstanding term loans from Yes Bank to promoter of Indiabulls Housing Finance or any of his promoter companies / family members companies are Zero.

The misinformation campaign on Indiabulls Housing Finance is being orchestrated by the blackmailing and extortion gang who we have been dealing with for past one year, few members of this gang are in jail and few are absconding. We are in process of taking legal action on various media platforms that the gang is abusing to spread misinformation about Indiabulls Housing Finance.

While dismissing the application of Kislay Panday, a Proclaimed Offender and the mastermind of various PILs in different courts against Indiabulls Housing Finance and the leader of blackmailing gang, the Honorable High Court order quoted in its order dated 27-2-2020:

Therefore, looking into the allegations of blackmailing and extortion of money from the complainant, I do not find that from the bare perusal of the FIR it can be quashed. Even at the stage when the petition was filed, non bailable warrants were issued against the petitioner. The anticipatory bail of the petitioner was dismissed by the trial Court and thereafter the petitioner traveled abroad and never returned back.

