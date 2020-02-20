Log in
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED

(SGXL)
  Report
02/20
9.26 SGD   -1.28%
GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Credit Rating Updaate
PU
07:07pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Credit Rating Updaate
PU
07:07pOVERSEA CHINESE BANKING : 4Q Net Profit Rises 34% on Yeaer
DJ
General Announcement::Credit Rating Updaate

02/20/2020 | 07:07pm EST
This is with reference to the rating rationale Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited [IBH] received from the rating agency ICRA on February 20, 2020. The rating committee of ICRA has revised the long-term rating of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited to ICRA AA with Stable outlook. The short-term rating has been reaffirmed at ICRA A1+ .

In revising the rating ICRA cited challenges faced by the company in mobilizing long term resources following the situation for non-banks since September, 2018, and the resulting weakening of its market position as a leading financier to the housing sector on an incremental disbursement basis.

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 00:06:13 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 968 M
EBIT 2020 502 M
Net income 2020 422 M
Finance 2020 811 M
Yield 2020 3,37%
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
P/E ratio 2021 22,5x
EV / Sales2020 9,40x
EV / Sales2021 8,90x
Capitalization 9 915 M
Chart SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Exchange Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8,64  SGD
Last Close Price 9,26  SGD
Spread / Highest target 7,99%
Spread / Average Target -6,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Chye Loh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Chong Seng Kwa Non-Executive Chairman
Lay Chew Chng Chief Financial Officer
Tinku Gupta Chief Technology Officer & Senior MD
Thaddeus Thomas Beczak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED4.04%7 202
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.3.10%52 810
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.27%43 776
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC10.22%38 611
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG12.17%31 107
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%24 863
