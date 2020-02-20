General Announcement::Credit Rating Updaate

This is with reference to the rating rationale Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited [IBH] received from the rating agency ICRA on February 20, 2020. The rating committee of ICRA has revised the long-term rating of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited to ICRA AA with Stable outlook. The short-term rating has been reaffirmed at ICRA A1+ .
In revising the rating ICRA cited challenges faced by the company in mobilizing long term resources following the situation for non-banks since September, 2018, and the resulting weakening of its market position as a leading financier to the housing sector on an incremental disbursement basis.
