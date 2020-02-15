General Announcement::Credit Rating Update

This is with reference to the communication Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited [IBH] received from the rating agency CARE Ratings on February 15, 2020. The rating committee of CARE Ratings has revised the long-term rating of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited to CARE AA with Stable outlook. The rating for Perpetual Debt has been revised to CARE AA- with Stable outlook. The short-term rating has been reaffirmed at CARE A1+ .

In revising the rating CARE cited challenges faced in accessing diverse sources of funding following the situation for non-banks since September, 2018.

