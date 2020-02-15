General Announcement::Credit Rating Update

Log in
02/15/2020 | 07:07pm EST
This is with reference to the communication Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited [IBH] received from the rating agency CARE Ratings on February 15, 2020. The rating committee of CARE Ratings has revised the long-term rating of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited to CARE AA with Stable outlook. The rating for Perpetual Debt has been revised to CARE AA- with Stable outlook. The short-term rating has been reaffirmed at CARE A1+ .

In revising the rating CARE cited challenges faced in accessing diverse sources of funding following the situation for non-banks since September, 2018.

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 16 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2020 00:06:07 UTC
