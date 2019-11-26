Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Singapore Exchange Limited    SGXL   SG1J26887955

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED

(SGXL)
General Announcement::Declaration of Cash Dividend

11/26/2019 | 10:13pm EST
At the regular meeting of the Board of Directors (BOARD) of the Bank of the Philippine Islands held on 20 November 2019, said Board declared cash dividends of ninety centavos (P0.90) per share, for the 2nd semester of 2019.

The ff. regulators have also duly been informed of the same:
1. Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE)
https://edge.pse.com.ph/openDiscViewer.do?edge_no=2307e067f17a6245efdfc15ec263a54d
2. Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corporation (PDEx)

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 03:12:01 UTC
