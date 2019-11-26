General Announcement::Declaration of Cash Dividend

At the regular meeting of the Board of Directors (BOARD) of the Bank of the Philippine Islands held on 20 November 2019, said Board declared cash dividends of ninety centavos (P0.90) per share, for the 2nd semester of 2019.

The ff. regulators have also duly been informed of the same:

1. Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE)

https://edge.pse.com.ph/openDiscViewer.do?edge_no=2307e067f17a6245efdfc15ec263a54d

2. Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corporation (PDEx)

