General Announcement::Disclosure for Allotment of 5.875% Senior Notes due 2025 of US dollar 300 Mn

11/20/2019
Further to our letters dated November 8, 2019 and November 13, 2019, we hereby wish to inform you that the Company has raised US dollar 300 Million by allotment of the Notes in the international markets, in accordance with Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act, 1933, as amended and applicable Indian Law.

The Notes have been allotted on November 20, 2019 and will be listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

The Company has also executed a Subscription Agreement with Merrill Lynch (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited on November 13, 2019, and has issued an offering circular in relation to the issuance of the Notes.

You are requested to take this letter on record and treat the same as a compliance with Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations.

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 20 November 2019
