SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED    SGXL   SG1J26887955

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED

(SGXL)
General Announcement::FY2019 Corporate Presentation

02/23/2020 | 07:04pm EST
Please refer to the attachment.

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, CIMB Bank Berhad, Singapore Branch ('Sponsor') in accordance with Rule 226(2)(b) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ('SGX-ST') Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist. This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr. Eric Wong, Director, Investment Banking, Singapore. The contact particulars are 50 Raffles Place, #09-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623, Telephone: +65 6337 5115.

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 00:03:01 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 968 M
EBIT 2020 502 M
Net income 2020 422 M
Finance 2020 802 M
Yield 2020 3,45%
P/E ratio 2020 23,0x
P/E ratio 2021 21,9x
EV / Sales2020 9,18x
EV / Sales2021 8,65x
Capitalization 9 690 M
Chart SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Exchange Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 8,69  SGD
Last Close Price 9,05  SGD
Spread / Highest target 10,5%
Spread / Average Target -3,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Chye Loh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Chong Seng Kwa Non-Executive Chairman
Lay Chew Chng Chief Financial Officer
Tinku Gupta Chief Technology Officer & Senior MD
Thaddeus Thomas Beczak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED-1.20%6 937
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.2.38%52 439
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-0.15%43 231
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC8.67%38 129
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG10.77%30 912
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%24 305
