General Announcement::IENOVA ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO THE MANAGEMENT

IENOVA ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO THE MANAGEMENT

Mexico City, on March 6, 2020 Infraestructura Energ tica Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. ( IEnova ) informs that due to an adjustment in the organizational structure of IEnova, considering its priority in its projects development and as a consequence of the incorporation of Mr. Juancho Eekhout to Sempra LNG, as responsible of the LNG (liquified natural gas) projects in Mexico, the Board of Directors of IEnova appointed Mr. Carlos Mauer as new Chief Development Officer.