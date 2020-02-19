Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Singapore Exchange Limited    SGXL   SG1J26887955

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED

(SGXL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

General Announcement::LOGANAIR BECOMES NEW AIRLINE OPERATOR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 01:19am EST
AVATION PLC (LSE: AVAP) Avation advises that two of its existing ATR 72-600 aircraft have been subleased by Loganair, the UK airline branded as Scotland's Airline and will start flying in the coming weeks. Loganair has over 40 aircraft in its fleet and flies to over 90 destinations across Europe, Scandinavia and the British Isles. Loganair serves 22 airports in Scotland.

The ATR 72-600 aircraft (MSN 1260 and MSN 1277) are subleased from Flybe and will remain with Loganair until just before the end of the leases with Flybe.

Executive Chairman of Avation, Jeff Chatfield, commented: 'We are pleased to add another name to our growing list of airline operators, and we thank Flybe and Loganair for working with us on this sublease.'

-ENDS-

Enquiries:

Avation
Jeff Chatfield, Executive Chairman T: +65 6252 2077

Avation welcomes shareholder questions and comments and advises the email address is: investor@avation.net

Notes to Editors:

Avation PLC is an aircraft leasing company, headquartered in Singapore, owning and managing a fleet of commercial passenger aircraft which it leases to airlines around the world.

More information on Avation is available at www.avation.net.

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 06:17:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
02:10aBUYING-IN : :buying-in securities on february 19, 2020
PU
01:29aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :2020.02. Outstanding amount of GDRs
PU
01:19aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :loganair becomes new airline operator
PU
02/18ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO REGULATO : :Report on Results of Transaction of Inte..
PU
02/18GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :2020 Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting of ICTSI
PU
02/18GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :South Pacific International Terminal Limited (SPICTL) ag..
PU
02/18GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :notification of investigation on a director
PU
02/18GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :2020 Half-year Results Briefing Presentation
PU
02/18GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Notification of Dividend/Distribution
PU
02/18GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Wesfarmers sells 4.9 per cent of Coles Group
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 969 M
EBIT 2020 503 M
Net income 2020 421 M
Finance 2020 811 M
Yield 2020 3,41%
P/E ratio 2020 23,4x
P/E ratio 2021 22,2x
EV / Sales2020 9,27x
EV / Sales2021 8,79x
Capitalization 9 798 M
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8,63  SGD
Last Close Price 9,15  SGD
Spread / Highest target 9,29%
Spread / Average Target -5,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Chye Loh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Chong Seng Kwa Non-Executive Chairman
Lay Chew Chng Chief Financial Officer
Tinku Gupta Chief Technology Officer & Senior MD
Thaddeus Thomas Beczak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED2.81%7 038
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.3.94%53 607
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED6.72%44 182
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC7.74%37 715
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG10.60%30 772
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%24 627
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group