General Announcement::LOGANAIR BECOMES NEW AIRLINE OPERATOR

AVATION PLC (LSE: AVAP) Avation advises that two of its existing ATR 72-600 aircraft have been subleased by Loganair, the UK airline branded as Scotland's Airline and will start flying in the coming weeks. Loganair has over 40 aircraft in its fleet and flies to over 90 destinations across Europe, Scandinavia and the British Isles. Loganair serves 22 airports in Scotland.

The ATR 72-600 aircraft (MSN 1260 and MSN 1277) are subleased from Flybe and will remain with Loganair until just before the end of the leases with Flybe.

Executive Chairman of Avation, Jeff Chatfield, commented: 'We are pleased to add another name to our growing list of airline operators, and we thank Flybe and Loganair for working with us on this sublease.'

