General Announcement::MEMBERSHIP OF AVIATION WORKING GROUP

02/18/2020 | 03:19am EST
AVATION PLC (LSE: AVAP) - Avation advises that it has joined the Aviation Working Group. The Aviation Working Group (AWG) is a not-for-profit legal entity comprised of major aviation manufacturers, leasing companies and financial institutions that contribute to the development of policies, laws and regulations that facilitate advanced international aviation financing and leasing.

Executive Chairman of Avation, Jeff Chatfield, commented:'The Aviation Working Group manages important projects and ongoing initiatives including the Global Aircraft Trading System (GATS), a system designed to modernise aircraft equipment trading and financing. AWG has also established a working group to assess, provide information, and potentially take action on Environmental Social and Governance in the context of aviation financing and leasing. These initiatives are relevant to Avation s business and operations.'

-ENDS-

Enquiries:

Avation
Jeff Chatfield, Executive Chairman T: +65 6252 2077

Avation welcomes shareholder questions and comments and advises the email address is: investor@avation.net

Notes to Editors:
Avation PLC is an aircraft leasing company, headquartered in Singapore, owning and managing a fleet of commercial passenger aircraft which it leases to airlines around the world.

More information on Avation is available at www.avation.net.

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 08:18:01 UTC
