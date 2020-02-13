Log in
General Announcement::News Release: SGX welcomes Don Agro International Limited to Catalist

02/13/2020 | 08:24pm EST
Singapore Exchange (SGX) today welcomed Don Agro International Limited to its Catalist under the stock code 'GRQ'.

Don Agro International Limited is one of the largest agricultural companies in the Rostov region of Russia. Its main business activities include the cultivation of agricultural crops like winter wheat, sunflower, sorghum and corn, as well as the production of raw milk.

Evgeny Tugolukov, Executive Chairman, Don Agro International, said, 'Listing on SGX not only provides us with a gateway to tap on the capital markets but also an enhanced platform for business opportunities and strategic partnerships in Singapore and the region. We look forward to our journey as a listed company in Singapore which will fuel our next phase of growth and capture opportunities within the burgeoning Russian agricultural industry.'

Mohamed Nasser Ismail, Global Head of Equity Capital Markets, SGX, said, 'We are delighted to welcome Don Agro International Limited on SGX. As our first Russia-based company listing, it reinforces our position as Asia's most international exchange with more than 40% international listings. We provide an ideal venue for companies globally looking to access the capital markets in Asia and would encourage and welcome more businesses from Russia and elsewhere around the world to tap our capital markets. This listing also presents global investors with an exciting opportunity to invest in resource-rich Russia.'

With a market capitalisation of around S$35 million, the listing of Don Agro International Limited brings the total number of companies listed on Catalist to 217, with a combined market capitalisation of about S$9 billion.

Within the commodities sector, there are currently 32 companies listed on SGX with a total market cap of around S$40 billion.

Don Agro International Limited opened at S$0.25 today.

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 01:23:05 UTC
