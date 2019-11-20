General Announcement::News Release: SGX welcomes Samsung Futures as Derivatives Trading Member

Singapore Exchange (SGX) today welcomed Korea based Samsung Futures Inc. as a Trading Member of its derivatives market.

Samsung Futures Inc. originally started as First International Futures Inc. in 1992 as an outbound commodity Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) until it was merged into Samsung Group in 1996 to become a full service derivatives brokerage firm.

Chew Sutat, Head of Global Sales and Origination at SGX, said, 'We are pleased to welcome Samsung Futures to our growing derivatives market and further extend our global community of members. We look forward to supporting their ability to meet the risk-management needs of clients as they reach out to more investors, particularly in South Korea.'

Tae Hyun Kim, Head of Domestic Sales Department at Samsung Futures Inc., said, 'We are excited to be admitted as a Derivatives Trading Member of SGX. This membership is an opportunity for Samsung Futures to take a significant leap forward as a global derivatives company. The Korean derivatives sector is expected to grow further over the coming years, through the introduction of major Asian market derivatives to Korean customers. We look forward to working more closely with SGX to further develop the Korean financial market and address the diverse needs of Samsung Futures customers.'

With the addition of Samsung Futures Inc., SGX's derivatives market now has 63 Trading Members and 25 Clearing Members.