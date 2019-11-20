Log in
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED

(SGXL)
  Report  
News 


General Announcement::News Release: SGX welcomes Samsung Futures as Derivatives Trading Member

0
11/20/2019 | 11:21pm EST
Singapore Exchange (SGX) today welcomed Korea based Samsung Futures Inc. as a Trading Member of its derivatives market.

Samsung Futures Inc. originally started as First International Futures Inc. in 1992 as an outbound commodity Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) until it was merged into Samsung Group in 1996 to become a full service derivatives brokerage firm.

Chew Sutat, Head of Global Sales and Origination at SGX, said, 'We are pleased to welcome Samsung Futures to our growing derivatives market and further extend our global community of members. We look forward to supporting their ability to meet the risk-management needs of clients as they reach out to more investors, particularly in South Korea.'

Tae Hyun Kim, Head of Domestic Sales Department at Samsung Futures Inc., said, 'We are excited to be admitted as a Derivatives Trading Member of SGX. This membership is an opportunity for Samsung Futures to take a significant leap forward as a global derivatives company. The Korean derivatives sector is expected to grow further over the coming years, through the introduction of major Asian market derivatives to Korean customers. We look forward to working more closely with SGX to further develop the Korean financial market and address the diverse needs of Samsung Futures customers.'

With the addition of Samsung Futures Inc., SGX's derivatives market now has 63 Trading Members and 25 Clearing Members.

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 04:20:03 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 959 M
EBIT 2020 492 M
Net income 2020 417 M
Finance 2020 755 M
Yield 2020 3,55%
P/E ratio 2020 22,9x
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
EV / Sales2020 9,15x
EV / Sales2021 8,64x
Capitalization 9 532 M
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8,25  SGD
Last Close Price 8,90  SGD
Spread / Highest target 2,25%
Spread / Average Target -7,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Chye Loh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Chong Seng Kwa Non-Executive Chairman
Lay Chew Chng Chief Financial Officer
Tinku Gupta Chief Technology Officer & Senior MD
Thaddeus Thomas Beczak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED23.61%6 971
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.25.42%52 333
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED8.84%40 470
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC69.42%31 145
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG31.06%28 048
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 288
