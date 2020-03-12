Log in
General Announcement::News Release: SGX welcomes United Hampshire US REIT to Mainboard

03/12/2020 | 06:29am GMT
Singapore Exchange (SGX) today welcomed United Hampshire US REIT to its Mainboard under the stock code 'ODBU'.

United Hampshire US REIT has a diversified portfolio of grocery-anchored and necessity-based retail properties and modern, climate-controlled self-storage facilities, located in the US. It is also Asia's first US grocery-anchored shopping centre and self-storage REIT.

Robert Schmitt, Chief Executive Officer, United Hampshire US REIT Management Pte. Ltd., said, 'We are delighted to successfully list on the Mainboard of SGX. We thank all investors who have put their confidence in our unique portfolio which we believe to be recession resistant and cycle-agnostic, and provides a stable cash flow from long leases with strong leasing momentum. This is just the beginning of our journey and we will focus on enhancing the REIT's portfolio through acquisition and enhancement opportunities to generate sustainable long-term distribution growth for our Unitholders.'

Mohamed Nasser Ismail, Global Head of Equity Capital Markets, SGX, said, 'As Asia's global REITs hub, we are delighted to welcome United Hampshire US REIT to our growing family of REITs with international assets. This latest listing brings the total number of US-focused REITs on SGX to six, demonstrating continued investor interest in US real estate. The United Hampshire US REIT offers investors an opportunity to diversify into new sectors. In the US, consumer retail spending continues to be robust with brick-and-mortar presence a key part of retailers' omni-channel strategy, while self-storage is also one of the fastest-growing sectors.'

The listing of United Hampshire US REIT brings the total number of SGX-listed REITs and property trusts to 45, with a combined market capitalisation of about S$109 billion. Together with real estate companies, the overall SGX real estate cluster has a combined market capitalisation of over S$187 billion.

United Hampshire US REIT opened at US$0.72 today.

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 06:28:07 UTC
