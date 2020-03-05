Log in
General Announcement::News Release: Straits Times Index (STI) quarterly review - March 2020

03/05/2020 | 06:23am EST
- No changes to the constituents of the STI

FTSE Russell announces that there will be no changes to the constituents of the Straits Times Index (STI), following the March 2020 quarterly review.

The STI reserve list, comprising the five highest ranking non-constituents of the STI by market capitalisation, will be (in order of size) Mapletree Industrial Trust, Suntec REIT, Keppel REIT, Keppel DC REIT and Netlink NBN Trust. Stocks on the reserve list will replace any constituents that become ineligible as a result of corporate actions, before the next review. A full list of STI constituents can be found on the website.

FTSE Russell has partnered with Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), publisher of The Straits Times newspaper, and Singapore Exchange (SGX) to jointly calculate Singapore s main stock market benchmark. The STI is widely followed by investors as the benchmark for the Singapore market and is used as the basis for a range of financial products including Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), warrants, futures and other derivatives. FTSE Russell is the index administrator.

The next review will take place in June 2020. The indexes are reviewed quarterly in accordance with the index ground rules and to facilitate the inclusion of eligible IPO stocks. The FTSE ST methodology ensures the indexes accurately represent the investable universe for benchmarking purposes and can be easily replicated as the basis of index-linked products.

Further information on the FTSE ST Index Series, including all additions and deletions as well as ground rules, is available at https://www.ftserussell.com/products/indices/SGX-ST

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 05 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2020 11:22:04 UTC
