Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Singapore Exchange Limited    SGXL   SG1J26887955

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED

(SGXL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

General Announcement::Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 12:17am EST
Valin Mining Investments (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
Company Registration No. 200903858G

U.S.$354,800,000
Zero Coupon Exchangeable Bonds due 2021
Exchangeable into Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Ltd.

Notice

EXCHANGE, CANCELATION AND DELISTING OF THE EXCHANGEABLE BONDS
Valin Mining Investments (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (the 'Issuer') issued Zero Coupon Exchangeable Bonds due 2021 exchangeable into shares of Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. (the 'Exchangeable Bonds') pursuant to a trust deed dated as of 15 November 2016 by and between the Issuer and DB Trustees (Hong Kong) Limited, as trustee.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that from 25 January 2020 to 6 Feburary 2020, another US$11,400,000 (3.21% of total principal amount of the Exchangeable Bonds) in principal amount of Exchangeable Bonds have been exchanged into shares and cancelled. This is due to an exercise of Exchange Right by the holders thereof. As of 6 Feburary 2020, US$354,800,000 in principal amount of Exchangeable Bonds have been fully exchanged into shares and cancelled.
As all outstanding Exchangeable Bonds have been fully exchanged and no Exchangeable Bonds remain outstanding, the Exchangeable Bonds will be delisted from the official list of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited with effect from 6 Feburary 2020.
All capitalised terms not otherwise defined herein have the same meanings given to them in the Terms and Conditions of the Exchangeable Bonds.
This notice and its contents are not intended to be nor should be construed as investment advice or a recommendation on any particular course of action and is solely meant for information only. If you are in any doubt in relation to this notice or its contents, please consult your own professional advisers immediately.

Valin Mining Investments (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
6 Feburary 2020

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 05:16:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
12:17aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Notice
PU
12:02aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :CIMICs CPB CONTRACTORS SELECTED FOR TWO REGIONAL ROAD PR..
PU
02/05GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :update on subsidiaries of the group
PU
02/05GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :2020 Financial Calendar
PU
02/05GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Suspected 2019 Novel Coronavirus Cases in Q & M Medical ..
PU
02/05GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Listing of Elite Commercial REIT
PU
02/05China iron ore futures extend post-holiday selloff on demand concerns
RE
02/05INTERESTED PERSON TRANSACTION : :Notice of Transaction of Internal Person: Mr. B..
PU
02/05GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Issuance of US$300 million 6.875% Senior Notes due 2021
PU
02/05REQUEST FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING FR : :Mandatory
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 965 M
EBIT 2020 501 M
Net income 2020 420 M
Finance 2020 814 M
Yield 2020 3,62%
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
P/E ratio 2021 21,1x
EV / Sales2020 8,74x
EV / Sales2021 8,30x
Capitalization 9 251 M
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8,47  SGD
Last Close Price 8,64  SGD
Spread / Highest target 15,7%
Spread / Average Target -1,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Chye Loh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Chong Seng Kwa Non-Executive Chairman
Lay Chew Chng Chief Financial Officer
Tinku Gupta Chief Technology Officer & Senior MD
Thaddeus Thomas Beczak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED-2.92%6 835
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.0.36%55 780
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED5.38%41 791
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC4.98%35 780
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG7.17%30 045
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 425
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group