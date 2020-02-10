Log in
General Announcement::Notice of Board meeting for Unaudited Financial Results

02/10/2020
Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that a meeting of the directors of the Company shall be held on February 14, 2020, inter alia for the consideration and confirmation of the unaudited financial results (both stand-alone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended as on December 31, 2019, for the financial year 2019-20.

It may be noted that the resolution professional of the Company shall be relying solely upon the representations, clarifications and explanations provided by the directors and key managerial personnel of the Company, and shall not be carrying out any further independent verification for taking on record the unaudited financial results (both stand-alone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended as on December 31, 2019, for the financial
year 2019-20.

It is hereby further informed that as per the circulars issued by the stock exchange(s) and as per the Company s Code of Conduct framed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company shall remain closed from January 1, 2020 to February 16, 2020 (both days inclusive).

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 08:07:06 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 965 M
EBIT 2020 501 M
Net income 2020 420 M
Finance 2020 814 M
Yield 2020 3,57%
P/E ratio 2020 22,4x
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
EV / Sales2020 8,88x
EV / Sales2021 8,43x
Capitalization 9 380 M
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8,47  SGD
Last Close Price 8,76  SGD
Spread / Highest target 14,2%
Spread / Average Target -3,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Chye Loh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Chong Seng Kwa Non-Executive Chairman
Lay Chew Chng Chief Financial Officer
Tinku Gupta Chief Technology Officer & Senior MD
Thaddeus Thomas Beczak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED-1.57%6 835
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.0.09%55 780
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED6.96%41 791
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC5.75%35 780
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG8.71%30 045
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 425
