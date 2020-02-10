General Announcement::Notice of Board meeting for Unaudited Financial Results

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that a meeting of the directors of the Company shall be held on February 14, 2020, inter alia for the consideration and confirmation of the unaudited financial results (both stand-alone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended as on December 31, 2019, for the financial year 2019-20.

It may be noted that the resolution professional of the Company shall be relying solely upon the representations, clarifications and explanations provided by the directors and key managerial personnel of the Company, and shall not be carrying out any further independent verification for taking on record the unaudited financial results (both stand-alone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended as on December 31, 2019, for the financial

year 2019-20.

It is hereby further informed that as per the circulars issued by the stock exchange(s) and as per the Company s Code of Conduct framed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company shall remain closed from January 1, 2020 to February 16, 2020 (both days inclusive).