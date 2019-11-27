Log in
General Announcement::Notice to Securityholders

0
11/27/2019 | 09:33pm EST
The bank is exercising its option to redeem the Securities in whole on the First Optional Redemption Date, which is December 26, 2019. This notice to Securityholders is being validly delivered to Securityholders by delivery to Euroclear and/or Clearstream Luxembourg pursuant to the terms of the global Certificate.

Securityholders with queries relating to this notice may address them to:
Email: thanawat.trir@ktb.co.th, nuchtida.ware@ktb.co.th
Hotline: +66 22083012, +66 22083004

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 02:32:03 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 959 M
EBIT 2020 494 M
Net income 2020 419 M
Finance 2020 755 M
Yield 2020 3,57%
P/E ratio 2020 22,7x
P/E ratio 2021 21,6x
EV / Sales2020 9,10x
EV / Sales2021 8,60x
Capitalization 9 489 M
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8,31  SGD
Last Close Price 8,86  SGD
Spread / Highest target 2,71%
Spread / Average Target -6,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Chye Loh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Chong Seng Kwa Non-Executive Chairman
Lay Chew Chng Chief Financial Officer
Tinku Gupta Chief Technology Officer & Senior MD
Thaddeus Thomas Beczak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED23.06%6 779
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.25.41%52 606
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED8.66%39 949
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC72.97%31 439
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG32.78%27 925
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 334
