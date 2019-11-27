General Announcement::Notice to Securityholders

The bank is exercising its option to redeem the Securities in whole on the First Optional Redemption Date, which is December 26, 2019. This notice to Securityholders is being validly delivered to Securityholders by delivery to Euroclear and/or Clearstream Luxembourg pursuant to the terms of the global Certificate.

Securityholders with queries relating to this notice may address them to:

Email: thanawat.trir@ktb.co.th, nuchtida.ware@ktb.co.th

Hotline: +66 22083012, +66 22083004

