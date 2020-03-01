General Announcement::PPOINTMENT OF DESIGNATED MARKET MAKER AND RENAMING OF INDEX

We hereby announce and notify holders of units of the ETF of the following:-
1. Phillip Securities Pte Ltd will be appointed as an additional Designated Market Maker of the Fund with effect from 2 March 2020; and
2. The Index that the Fund tracks has been renamed from SGX APAC Ex-Japan Dividend Leaders REIT Index to iEdge APAC ex Japan Dividend Leaders REIT Index .
