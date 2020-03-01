Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Singapore Exchange Limited    S68   SG1J26887955

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED

(S68)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

General Announcement::PPOINTMENT OF DESIGNATED MARKET MAKER AND RENAMING OF INDEX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/01/2020 | 08:38pm EST
We hereby announce and notify holders of units of the ETF of the following:-

1. Phillip Securities Pte Ltd will be appointed as an additional Designated Market Maker of the Fund with effect from 2 March 2020; and

2. The Index that the Fund tracks has been renamed from SGX APAC Ex-Japan Dividend Leaders REIT Index to iEdge APAC ex Japan Dividend Leaders REIT Index .

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 02 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2020 01:37:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
08:38pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :ppointment of designated market maker and renaming of in..
PU
08:18pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :ictsi fy 2019 investors' briefing teleconference
PU
08:18pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Net Tangible Assets (NTA) Per Unit
PU
07:08pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :award of building works contract by the housing & develo..
PU
02/29GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Memorandum of Understanding with Infinity Blockchain Hol..
PU
02/29GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Agreement on R&D-Staking Pool Protocol with Infinity Blo..
PU
02/29GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Press Release - Partnership with Moonstake Pte Ltd
PU
02/29GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Changes to the Composition of Board and Board Committees
PU
02/29ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :entry into non-binding letter of intent for ..
PU
02/28GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :quarterly update pursuant to rule 1313(2) of the listing..
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 968 M
EBIT 2020 502 M
Net income 2020 422 M
Finance 2020 802 M
Yield 2020 3,67%
P/E ratio 2020 21,6x
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
EV / Sales2020 8,56x
EV / Sales2021 8,06x
Capitalization 9 089 M
Chart SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Exchange Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 8,69  SGD
Last Close Price 8,49  SGD
Spread / Highest target 17,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Chye Loh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Chong Seng Kwa Non-Executive Chairman
Lay Chew Chng Chief Financial Officer
Tinku Gupta Chief Technology Officer & Senior MD
Thaddeus Thomas Beczak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED0.79%6 516
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-3.60%49 379
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED0.38%41 286
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-2.25%33 805
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG1.36%28 635
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%21 794
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group