General Announcement::PROPOSED ISSUE OF US$600 MILLION 2.693% BONDS DUE 2025

02/21/2020 | 12:57am EST
PROPOSED ISSUE OF BONDS
On 20 February 2020, the Company and the Joint Lead Managers entered into the Subscription Agreement, pursuant to which each of the Joint Lead Managers has agreed to subscribe and pay for, or to procure subscribers to subscribe and pay for the Bonds to be issued by the Company in an aggregate principal amount of US$600 million.

Approval in-principle has been received for the listing of and quotation for the Bonds on the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any statements made or opinions expressed in this announcement.
Completion of the Subscription Agreement is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions precedent therein and is expected to take place on 27 February 2020. In addition, the Subscription Agreement may be terminated in certain circumstances.

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 05:56:00 UTC
