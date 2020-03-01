General Announcement::Paladin Secures Outstanding Ministry Consent for Kayelekera Sale

HighlightsFinal Ministry consent for sale of Paladin (Africa) Ltd now achievedExtension of End Date of Sale to Lotus to 13 March 2020Significant financial benefits to Paladin from the sale with a major reduction in cash expenditure

Paladin Energy Limited (ASX:PDN) ( Paladin or the Company ) is pleased to announce that the Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining and the Minister for Finance, Economic Planning and Development in Malawi have now provided the outstanding Ministry Consent (Contractual) required for the completion of the sale of its 85% interest in Paladin (Africa) Ltd to Lotus Resources Limited (65%) and Lily Resources Pty Ltd (20%).

Please see attached for further details.