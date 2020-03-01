Log in
General Announcement::Paladin Secures Outstanding Ministry Consent for Kayelekera Sale

03/01/2020 | 10:17pm EST
Highlights
Final Ministry consent for sale of Paladin (Africa) Ltd now achieved
Extension of End Date of Sale to Lotus to 13 March 2020
Significant financial benefits to Paladin from the sale with a major reduction in cash expenditure

Paladin Energy Limited (ASX:PDN) ( Paladin or the Company ) is pleased to announce that the Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining and the Minister for Finance, Economic Planning and Development in Malawi have now provided the outstanding Ministry Consent (Contractual) required for the completion of the sale of its 85% interest in Paladin (Africa) Ltd to Lotus Resources Limited (65%) and Lily Resources Pty Ltd (20%).

Please see attached for further details.

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 02 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2020 03:17:03 UTC
