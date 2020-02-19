General Announcement::Press Release-Formation of Joint Venture with Leading Indonesian Brand Natasha Skincare in Malaysia

Please see attached for details.

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, Stamford Corporate Services Pte. Ltd. (the 'Sponsor').

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ('SGX-ST') and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Vanessa Ng (Telephone: +65 6389 3065 and Email: vanessa.ng@morganlewis.com).