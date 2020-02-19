Log in
General Announcement::Press Release-Formation of Joint Venture with Leading Indonesian Brand Natasha Skincare in Malaysia

02/19/2020 | 06:35am EST
Please see attached for details.

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, Stamford Corporate Services Pte. Ltd. (the 'Sponsor').

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ('SGX-ST') and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Vanessa Ng (Telephone: +65 6389 3065 and Email: vanessa.ng@morganlewis.com).

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 11:34:01 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 969 M
EBIT 2020 503 M
Net income 2020 421 M
Finance 2020 811 M
Yield 2020 3,41%
P/E ratio 2020 23,4x
P/E ratio 2021 22,2x
EV / Sales2020 9,27x
EV / Sales2021 8,79x
Capitalization 9 798 M
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8,63  SGD
Last Close Price 9,15  SGD
Spread / Highest target 9,29%
Spread / Average Target -5,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Chye Loh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Chong Seng Kwa Non-Executive Chairman
Lay Chew Chng Chief Financial Officer
Tinku Gupta Chief Technology Officer & Senior MD
Thaddeus Thomas Beczak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED2.81%7 038
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.3.94%53 242
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED6.72%43 732
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC7.74%37 978
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG10.60%30 735
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%24 035
