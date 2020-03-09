General Announcement::RESPONSE TO ANALYST QUESTION ON LEASES TO LOGANAIR

Avation PLC, (LSE: AVAP) the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company, provides the following clarification in response to a question from an analyst:

The leases to Loganair for two ATR 72-600 aircraft previously leased to Flybe (as announced on 5 March 2020) commenced on 5 March 2020, following the issuance of step-in notices by the Company. The new leases provide the Company with continued rentals, lease security deposits and maintenance reserve payments through to the expiry of the lease terms in August 2021 and September 2021 respectively.

