MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Singapore Exchange Limited

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED

(S68)
General Announcement::RESPONSE TO ANALYST QUESTION ON LEASES TO LOGANAIR

03/09/2020 | 10:39pm EDT
Avation PLC, (LSE: AVAP) the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company, provides the following clarification in response to a question from an analyst:

The leases to Loganair for two ATR 72-600 aircraft previously leased to Flybe (as announced on 5 March 2020) commenced on 5 March 2020, following the issuance of step-in notices by the Company. The new leases provide the Company with continued rentals, lease security deposits and maintenance reserve payments through to the expiry of the lease terms in August 2021 and September 2021 respectively.

Avation
Jeff Chatfield, Executive Chairman T: +65 6252 2077

Avation welcomes shareholder questions and comments and advises the email address is: investor@avation.net

Avation PLC is an aircraft leasing company, headquartered in Singapore, owning and managing a fleet of commercial passenger aircraft which it leases to airlines around the world.

More information on Avation is available at www.avation.net.

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 02:38:06 UTC
