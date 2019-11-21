Log in
General Announcement::RESULTS OF AGM AND DIVIDEND TIMTEABLE

0
11/21/2019 | 09:12pm EST
Avation PLC, (LSE: AVAP) the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company, advises that all resolutions were passed at its annual general meeting held earlier today. There was a strong shareholder turnout with proxies received from holders representing more than 80% of the total voting rights in the capital of the Company.

It is further announced that the Directors have declared an interim dividend of US 2.1 cents per share from current period profits. The timetable for the interim dividend payment is as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date: 19 December 2019
Record Date: 20 December 2019
Payment Date: 9 January 2020

The Company confirms its desire to maintain a progressive dividend policy.

Recognising that the Company s functional currency is US Dollars (USD) and to reduce exchange rate risk, shareholders are reminded that dividend payments are declared in USD. Shareholders who prefer to receive dividends in British Pounds (GBP) can elect to receive GBP by completing a form that can be downloaded at www.avation.net/dividends.html.

-- ENDS

Enquiries:
Avation T: +65 6252 2077
Jeff Chatfield, Executive Chairman

Avation welcomes shareholder questions and comments and advises the email address is:
investor@avation.net.

Notes to Editors:
Avation PLC is an aircraft leasing company, headquartered in Singapore, owning and managing a fleet of commercial passenger aircraft which it leases airlines around the world.

More information on Avation is available at www.avation.net.

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 02:11:02 UTC
