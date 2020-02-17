General Announcement::Report on results and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019

Report on results and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019

QBE Insurance Group Limited announces to the market the financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019.

The following documents are attached:

1. Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report;

2. QBE s 2019 Annual Report including financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019;

3. Appendix 4G for the year ended 31 December 2019; and

4. QBE s 2019 Sustainability Report.

This release has been authorised by the QBE Board of Directors.

