General Announcement::Report on results and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019

02/17/2020 | 05:57am GMT
Report on results and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019

QBE Insurance Group Limited announces to the market the financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019.

The following documents are attached:

1. Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report;

2. QBE s 2019 Annual Report including financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019;

3. Appendix 4G for the year ended 31 December 2019; and

4. QBE s 2019 Sustainability Report.

This release has been authorised by the QBE Board of Directors.

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 05:56:03 UTC
Latest news on SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
06:37aCOUPON PAYMENT : :Mandatory
PU
05:57aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Report on results and financial statements for the year ..
PU
04:27aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Request for Lifting of Trading Halt - Sponsor's Statemen..
PU
03:57aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Rex's subsidiary achieves successful oil flow from Yumna..
PU
01:17aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Net Tangible Assets (NTA) Per Unit
PU
12:22aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Capital Ratio as of December 31, 2019
PU
12:02aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Chairman's Letter to Security Holders
PU
12:02aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notices
PU
12:02aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Appendix 2A
PU
02/16GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :receipt of writ of summons and statement of claim
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 968 M
EBIT 2020 503 M
Net income 2020 421 M
Finance 2020 811 M
Yield 2020 3,39%
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
P/E ratio 2021 22,5x
EV / Sales2020 9,36x
EV / Sales2021 8,89x
Capitalization 9 873 M
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8,61  SGD
Last Close Price 9,22  SGD
Spread / Highest target 8,46%
Spread / Average Target -6,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Chye Loh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Chong Seng Kwa Non-Executive Chairman
Lay Chew Chng Chief Financial Officer
Tinku Gupta Chief Technology Officer & Senior MD
Thaddeus Thomas Beczak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED3.60%7 092
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.4.66%53 607
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED6.56%43 670
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC6.06%37 390
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG9.81%30 586
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 761
