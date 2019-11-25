General Announcement::Resolution Plans received by Resolution Professional

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ( Listing Regulations ) and in accordance with the requirements of subclause 16(i) of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, the undersigned hereby informs your good office that 3 resolution plans were received by the resolution professional of Reliance Communications Limited ( Corporate Debtor ) on 25th November, 2019 in accordance with Section 30 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ( Code ), from the following entities/ consortium:

i. VFSI HOLDINGS PTE. LTD.

ii. BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED

iii. UV ASSET RECONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED

The resolution plans received were presented to committee of creditors of the Corporate Debtor ( CoC ) in the CoC meeting held on 25th November, 2019, in accordance with Section 25(2)(i) of the Code.