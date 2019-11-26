General Announcement::Resolution of the Board to amend the Bank's By-Laws

In a meeting held on November 20, 2019, the Board approved Management's recommendations to amend the Bank's By-Laws: 1) to delete provisions referring to the Trust Committee and Trust Operations; 2) to incorporate MORB provisions on the Audit Committee; 3) to insert a provision stating that the Manual on Corporate Governance, board and board-level committee charters are suppletory to the By-Laws; 4) and to raise the minimum quorum at any meeting for the transaction of corporate business from the current majority to two-thirds of the members of the Board of Directors.

The Board's approval to amend the By-Laws will be submitted to the stockholders for ratification in the 2020 annual stockholders' meeting.

The ff. regulators have also been duly informed of the same:

1. Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE)

https://edge.pse.com.ph/openDiscViewer.do?edge_no=d8a6c5f13a31e7e2efdfc15ec263a54d

2. Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corporation (PDEx)