General Announcement::SGX welcomes ADM Investor Services Singapore as Derivatives Trading and Clearing Member

Singapore Exchange (SGX) welcomes ADM Investor Services Singapore (ADMIS SG) as a Trading and Clearing Member of its derivatives market.

ADMIS Singapore Pte. Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADMIS Holding Company Inc., and indirectly a wholly-owned subsidiary of Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), a Fortune 500 company.

Chew Sutat, Head of Global Sales and Origination at SGX, said, 'We are delighted to welcome ADMIS SG to our derivatives Trading and Clearing Membership and support them in broadening their offerings to clients. With their solid and deep experience in commodities, we are excited to work with them to grow and expand our own suite of commodity contracts.'

Willy Cahyadi, Managing Director, ADMIS SG, said, 'Joining the Singapore Exchange as Trading and Clearing member demonstrates our long-term commitment to Singapore and the Asia Pacific region. ADMIS SG will continue to broaden its client offerings and extend its reach through the exchange memberships of SGX.'

With the addition of ADMIS Singapore Pte. Limited, SGX's derivatives market now has 63 Trading Members and 25 Clearing Members.