Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Singapore Exchange Limited    SGXL   SG1J26887955

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED

(SGXL)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

General Announcement::SGX welcomes ADM Investor Services Singapore as Derivatives Trading and Clearing Member

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 11:28pm EST
Singapore Exchange (SGX) welcomes ADM Investor Services Singapore (ADMIS SG) as a Trading and Clearing Member of its derivatives market.

ADMIS Singapore Pte. Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADMIS Holding Company Inc., and indirectly a wholly-owned subsidiary of Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), a Fortune 500 company.

Chew Sutat, Head of Global Sales and Origination at SGX, said, 'We are delighted to welcome ADMIS SG to our derivatives Trading and Clearing Membership and support them in broadening their offerings to clients. With their solid and deep experience in commodities, we are excited to work with them to grow and expand our own suite of commodity contracts.'

Willy Cahyadi, Managing Director, ADMIS SG, said, 'Joining the Singapore Exchange as Trading and Clearing member demonstrates our long-term commitment to Singapore and the Asia Pacific region. ADMIS SG will continue to broaden its client offerings and extend its reach through the exchange memberships of SGX.'

With the addition of ADMIS Singapore Pte. Limited, SGX's derivatives market now has 63 Trading Members and 25 Clearing Members.

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 04:27:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
11:33pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :SGX enhances Securities Borrowing and Lending programme ..
PU
11:28pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :SGX welcomes ADM Investor Services Singapore as Derivati..
PU
10:43pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :BPI Family Savings Bank exceeds Php 2 billion target for..
PU
10:38pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Attendance of Director Eli M. Remolona, Jr. in the corpo..
PU
10:28pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :BPI Family Savings Bank prices maiden bond issue
PU
10:23pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :BIMI to manage PAMI mutual funds
PU
10:18pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Approval to Issue Peso Bonds and Commercial Papers up to..
PU
10:13pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :AC Energy Successfully Launches First Ever Perpetual Fix..
PU
10:13pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Declaration of Cash Dividend
PU
10:03pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Amendments to the By-Laws
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 959 M
EBIT 2020 494 M
Net income 2020 419 M
Finance 2020 755 M
Yield 2020 3,66%
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
P/E ratio 2021 21,1x
EV / Sales2020 8,86x
EV / Sales2021 8,36x
Capitalization 9 253 M
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8,31  SGD
Last Close Price 8,64  SGD
Spread / Highest target 5,32%
Spread / Average Target -3,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Chye Loh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Chong Seng Kwa Non-Executive Chairman
Lay Chew Chng Chief Financial Officer
Tinku Gupta Chief Technology Officer & Senior MD
Thaddeus Thomas Beczak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED20.00%7 012
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.25.21%52 522
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED8.49%40 122
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC72.58%30 920
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG31.78%27 755
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 182
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group