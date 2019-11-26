Log in
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED

(SGXL)
News 


General Announcement::Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership of Securities

11/26/2019 | 09:43pm EST
Attached is BPI's submission of Form 23-B of SVP Jose Raul IV Enriquez Jereza and VP Henry Cruz Arceo to the Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The ff. regulators have also been duly informed of the same:
1. Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE)
https://edge.pse.com.ph/openDiscViewer.do?edge_no=dd91dc65c5d37f9befdfc15ec263a54d
https://edge.pse.com.ph/openDiscViewer.do?edge_no=34565e41e8e1c5e1efdfc15ec263a54d
https://edge.pse.com.ph/openDiscViewer.do?edge_no=37883e95b0985654efdfc15ec263a54d
2. Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corporation (PDEx)

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 02:42:06 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 959 M
EBIT 2020 494 M
Net income 2020 419 M
Finance 2020 755 M
Yield 2020 3,66%
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
P/E ratio 2021 21,1x
EV / Sales2020 8,86x
EV / Sales2021 8,36x
Capitalization 9 253 M
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8,31  SGD
Last Close Price 8,64  SGD
Spread / Highest target 5,32%
Spread / Average Target -3,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Chye Loh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Chong Seng Kwa Non-Executive Chairman
Lay Chew Chng Chief Financial Officer
Tinku Gupta Chief Technology Officer & Senior MD
Thaddeus Thomas Beczak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED20.00%7 012
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.25.21%52 522
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED8.49%40 122
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC72.58%30 920
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG31.78%27 755
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 182
