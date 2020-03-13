Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Singapore Exchange Limited    S68   SG1J26887955

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED

(S68)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

General Announcement::U.S.$ 546,916,000 Step-Up Convertible Bonds due 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 08:07pm EDT
The Securities Issue Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company ( SIC ), at its meeting held on 13th March 2020, has approved in-principle, a plan to restructure the Bonds, and pursuant to that, the Company has convened a meeting, through a notice of meeting dated 13th March 2020 (the Notice ), of the holders of the Bonds (the Bondholders ), which is proposed to be held in Singapore on 6th April 2020 (the Meeting ) to consider and, if thought fit, vote in favour of, an Extraordinary Resolution (as defined in the Trust Deed) that will be considered at the Meeting, among other things, to approve and give effect to certain amendments to the Trust Deed and the terms and conditions of the Bonds set out in the Trust Deed (the Conditions , and such proposals as are set out in the Notice, together, the Proposal ).

The Proposal is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent set out in the Notice, which include, among others, approval of the Reserve Bank of India and the shareholders of the Company.

To the extent relevant, the SIC also noted that the relevant date for the purposes of the applicable provisions of the Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds and Ordinary Shares (Through Depositary Receipt Mechanism) Scheme, 1993, as amended, shall be 13th March 2020.

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 14 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2020 00:06:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
08:07pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :U.S.$ 546,916,000 Step-Up Convertible Bonds due 2019
PU
10:15aDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : :change in interest of director
PU
09:50aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :ienova announces corporate long-term credit facility.
PU
08:52aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Disclosure under Indian Listing Regulations
PU
03/12REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT : :Request for Trading Halt
PU
03/12DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : :Disclosure of Interest of Mr Toh Choo Hu..
PU
03/12GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :News Release: SGX welcomes United Hampshire US REIT to M..
PU
03/12DEBT - LISTING CONFIRMATION : :US$32,000,000 2.2% Callable Fixed Coupon Notes du..
PU
03/12DEBT - LISTING CONFIRMATION : :US$225,000,000 14% Senior Secured Notes due 2023
PU
03/12DEBT - LISTING CONFIRMATION : :US$188,000,000 6.80% Guaranteed Senior Notes due ..
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 975 M
EBIT 2020 503 M
Net income 2020 426 M
Finance 2020 802 M
Yield 2020 3,73%
P/E ratio 2020 21,3x
P/E ratio 2021 20,4x
EV / Sales2020 8,48x
EV / Sales2021 7,98x
Capitalization 9 066 M
Chart SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Exchange Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 8,84  SGD
Last Close Price 8,47  SGD
Spread / Highest target 18,1%
Spread / Average Target 4,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Chye Loh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Chong Seng Kwa Non-Executive Chairman
Lay Chew Chng Chief Financial Officer
Tinku Gupta Chief Technology Officer & Senior MD
Thaddeus Thomas Beczak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED2.05%6 596
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-18.30%41 846
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED3.57%38 510
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-17.99%27 790
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-15.77%23 944
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%15 512
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group