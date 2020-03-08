General Announcement::Update on Yes Bank Exposure

We wish to inform that Yes Bank owes to Indiabulls Housing Finance Rs. 662 cr via AT-1 Bonds. The investments in AT-1 bonds of Yes Bank were made in 2017, as a part of its treasury management of over Rs. 20,000 crores of cash and when Bank was worth over $10 billion in value.

Indiabulls Housing Finance has no term loans outstanding from Yes Bank.

Sameer Gehlaut, promoter of Indiabulls Housing Finance or any of his companies or any of his family member companies have no loans outstanding from Yes Bank.

