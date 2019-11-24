Notice of Valuation of Real Assets::VALUATION OF OPTUS CENTRE AS AT 25 NOVEMBER 2019

Pursuant to Rule 703 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual, AIMS APAC REIT Management Limited (the Manager) as Manager of AIMS APAC REIT (AA REIT) today announced the valuation of the property at Optus Centre, Macquarie Park, New South Wales, Australia as at 25 November 2019 following the execution of a new agreement for lease with the existing master tenant Optus Administration Pty Limited for a 12-year term from 1 July 2021.

A copy of the valuation report for the property is available for inspection by prior appointment at the Manager's registered office during normal business hours for three months from the date hereof.