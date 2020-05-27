SGX Shares Plunge After Discontinuation of MSCI Futures, Options Contract Next Year

By Yi Wei Wong



Shares of Singapore Exchange Ltd. fell after it said Wednesday that it will gradually discontinue the MSCI Inc.'s equity index futures and options contracts on the exchange from February next year.

Shares fell 12% to 8.69 Singapore dollars (US$6.13) after the announcement. MSCI Singapore futures and options will still remain listed on the local bourse, SGX said.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong Futures Exchange Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd., has entered an agreement with MSCI Inc. to launch futures and options, it said in a statement.

The unit will initially launch 37 futures and options contracts based on MSCI's equity indexes in Asia and in emerging markets, Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing said.

