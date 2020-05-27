Log in
SGX Shares Plunge After Discontinuation of MSCI Futures, Options Contract Next Year

05/27/2020 | 04:45am EDT

By Yi Wei Wong

Shares of Singapore Exchange Ltd. fell after it said Wednesday that it will gradually discontinue the MSCI Inc.'s equity index futures and options contracts on the exchange from February next year.

Shares fell 12% to 8.69 Singapore dollars (US$6.13) after the announcement. MSCI Singapore futures and options will still remain listed on the local bourse, SGX said.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong Futures Exchange Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd., has entered an agreement with MSCI Inc. to launch futures and options, it said in a statement.

The unit will initially launch 37 futures and options contracts based on MSCI's equity indexes in Asia and in emerging markets, Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing said.

Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED -0.95% 272.4 End-of-day quote.7.67%
MSCI, INC. -3.49% 326.17 Delayed Quote.26.33%
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED 0.71% 9.9 End-of-day quote.11.74%
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 1 027 M
EBIT 2020 545 M
Net income 2020 457 M
Finance 2020 816 M
Yield 2020 3,26%
P/E ratio 2020 23,3x
P/E ratio 2021 23,7x
EV / Sales2020 9,52x
EV / Sales2021 9,38x
Capitalization 10 592 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 9,28 SGD
Last Close Price 9,90 SGD
Spread / Highest target 11,1%
Spread / Average Target -6,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Chye Loh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Chong Seng Kwa Non-Executive Chairman
Lay Chew Chng Chief Financial Officer
Tinku Gupta Chief Technology Officer & Senior MD
Thaddeus Thomas Beczak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED11.74%7 478
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.1.82%51 565
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.67%44 430
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC6.74%35 835
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG6.56%30 095
NASDAQ8.57%19 078
