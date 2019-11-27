Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Log in
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED

(SGXL)
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

11/27/2019
This announcement has been prepared by ST Group Food Industries Holdings Limited (the 'Company') and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, United Overseas Bank Limited (the 'Sponsor'), for compliance with Rules 226(2)(b) and 753(2) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ('SGX-ST') Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Chia Beng Kwan, Senior Director, Equity Capital Markets, who can be contacted at 80 Raffles Place, #03-03 UOB Plaza 1, Singapore 048624, telephone: +65 6533 9898.

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 10:32:01 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 959 M
EBIT 2020 494 M
Net income 2020 419 M
Finance 2020 755 M
Yield 2020 3,66%
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
P/E ratio 2021 21,1x
EV / Sales2020 8,86x
EV / Sales2021 8,36x
Capitalization 9 253 M
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8,31  SGD
Last Close Price 8,64  SGD
Spread / Highest target 5,32%
Spread / Average Target -3,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Chye Loh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Chong Seng Kwa Non-Executive Chairman
Lay Chew Chng Chief Financial Officer
Tinku Gupta Chief Technology Officer & Senior MD
Thaddeus Thomas Beczak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED20.00%6 779
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.25.41%52 606
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED8.75%39 949
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC72.58%31 439
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG31.78%27 925
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 334
