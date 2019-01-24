Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Singapore Exchange Limited    SGXL   SG1J26887955

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED (SGXL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Singapore Exchange : 2Q Net Profit Up 9% from a Year Earlier

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 05:33am EST

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

SINGAPORE--Singapore Exchange Ltd. (S68.SG) Thursday said its fiscal second-quarter net profit rose by 9.2% from a year earlier, helped mainly by higher derivatives revenue.

Net profit in the October-to-December quarter was 96.5 million Singapore dollars (US$70.9 million), compared with S$88.4million in the same three months last year, the exchange operator said in a regulatory filing.

The reported net profit beat a forecast of S$94.9 million by analysts on FactSet.

Operating revenue rose 9.3% year over year to S$224.2 million, Singapore Exchange said. Derivatives revenue rose 35% year over year to S$112.9 million.

"For the second half of fiscal year 2019, we expect investors to actively seek risk management solutions and investment opportunities, amid persistent global geopolitical and market uncertainties," said Loh Boon Chye, the company's chief executive.

He added that there is increased interest in SGX's securities products such as the new single-stock daily leverage certificates. Also, the exchange will remain focused on developing and expanding its securities and derivatives product suite, he said.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
05:33aSINGAPORE EXCHANGE : 2Q Net Profit Up 9% from a Year Earlier
DJ
01/21SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : SGX adopts SWIFT's CSD Community Offering
AQ
01/15PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : PSE to develop derivative products with Singapore co..
AQ
01/14SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : S$75m grant to boost Singapore as enterprise financing hub
AQ
01/14PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : PSE working with SGX to provide more products
AQ
01/14CapitaLand and Ascendas-Singbridge enter a $8.13 billion deal
AQ
01/13PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : PSE working with SGX to provide more products
AQ
01/08SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : SGX reports market statistics for December 2018
PU
01/08SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : SGX partners CCI Administrative Bureau to deepen ties in We..
PU
01/04SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : SGX welcomes Yuanta Futures (HK) as Derivatives Trading Mem..
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 874 M
EBIT 2019 437 M
Net income 2019 376 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,13%
P/E ratio 2019 21,39
P/E ratio 2020 19,79
Capi. / Sales 2019 9,08x
Capi. / Sales 2020 8,54x
Capitalization 7 941 M
Chart SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Exchange Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 7,90  SGD
Spread / Average Target 6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Chye Loh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Muthukrishnan Ramaswami President & Chief Operating Officer
Chong Seng Kwa Chairman
Lay Chew Chng Chief Financial Officer
Tinku Gupta Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED2.92%5 843
CME GROUP-0.95%66 664
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC0.97%43 214
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED5.07%38 418
DEUTSCHE BOERSE9.15%24 463
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 496
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.