Singapore Exchange : 2Q Net Profit Up 9% from a Year Earlier

By Saurabh Chaturvedi



SINGAPORE--Singapore Exchange Ltd. (S68.SG) Thursday said its fiscal second-quarter net profit rose by 9.2% from a year earlier, helped mainly by higher derivatives revenue.

Net profit in the October-to-December quarter was 96.5 million Singapore dollars (US$70.9 million), compared with S$88.4million in the same three months last year, the exchange operator said in a regulatory filing.

The reported net profit beat a forecast of S$94.9 million by analysts on FactSet.

Operating revenue rose 9.3% year over year to S$224.2 million, Singapore Exchange said. Derivatives revenue rose 35% year over year to S$112.9 million.

"For the second half of fiscal year 2019, we expect investors to actively seek risk management solutions and investment opportunities, amid persistent global geopolitical and market uncertainties," said Loh Boon Chye, the company's chief executive.

He added that there is increased interest in SGX's securities products such as the new single-stock daily leverage certificates. Also, the exchange will remain focused on developing and expanding its securities and derivatives product suite, he said.

