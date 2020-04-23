Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Singapore Exchange Limited    S68   SG1J26887955

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED

(S68)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Singapore Exchange : 3Q Net Profit Rose 38%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 08:06pm EDT

By Ronnie Harui

Singapore Exchange Ltd. said its net profit for the fiscal third quarter rose 38% from a year earlier, as revenue in all of its business segments increased.

Net profit for the quarter ended March was 138 million Singapore dollars (US$96.88 million), while operating revenue rose 29% from a year ago to S$296 million, the company said Friday.

For the period, fixed income, currencies and commodities revenue rose 23% to S$45.5 million. Equities revenue jumped 31% to S$217.3 million, while data, connectivity and indices revenue rose 26% to S$33.0 million.

"With uncertainty around the eventual economic and financial impact of Covid-19 and path to recovery, these elevated levels of volatility are likely to be prolonged," said Loh Boon Chye, Chief Executive Officer of SGX, in a statement.

Write to Ronnie Harui at ronnie.harui@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
04/22SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : Hit by coronavirus? Come clean, Singapore bourse tells comp..
RE
04/21SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED : quaterly earnings release
04/08SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : Takes Steps to Help Companies Maintain Liquidity Amid Virus
DJ
03/17DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : :Change in Interest of Substantial Shareh..
PU
03/15GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :SGX introduces S$5 million Care Package to provide suppo..
PU
03/15GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Clarification on Term Loans from Yes Bank
PU
03/13GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :U.S.$ 546,916,000 Step-Up Convertible Bonds due 2019
PU
03/13DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : :change in interest of director
PU
03/13GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :ienova announces corporate long-term credit facility.
PU
03/13GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Disclosure under Indian Listing Regulations
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 1 004 M
EBIT 2020 530 M
Net income 2020 449 M
Finance 2020 805 M
Yield 2020 3,18%
P/E ratio 2020 24,3x
P/E ratio 2021 24,4x
EV / Sales2020 10,0x
EV / Sales2021 9,74x
Capitalization 10 871 M
Chart SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Exchange Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 9,16  SGD
Last Close Price 10,16  SGD
Spread / Highest target 8,27%
Spread / Average Target -9,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Chye Loh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Chong Seng Kwa Non-Executive Chairman
Lay Chew Chng Chief Financial Officer
Tinku Gupta Chief Technology Officer & Senior MD
Thaddeus Thomas Beczak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED-2.31%7 788
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-3.63%48 978
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-0.65%39 585
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-1.65%32 965
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-2.68%27 098
NASDAQ-2.31%17 265
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group