Singapore Exchange : 3Q Net Profit Rose 38%

By Ronnie Harui



Singapore Exchange Ltd. said its net profit for the fiscal third quarter rose 38% from a year earlier, as revenue in all of its business segments increased.

Net profit for the quarter ended March was 138 million Singapore dollars (US$96.88 million), while operating revenue rose 29% from a year ago to S$296 million, the company said Friday.

For the period, fixed income, currencies and commodities revenue rose 23% to S$45.5 million. Equities revenue jumped 31% to S$217.3 million, while data, connectivity and indices revenue rose 26% to S$33.0 million.

"With uncertainty around the eventual economic and financial impact of Covid-19 and path to recovery, these elevated levels of volatility are likely to be prolonged," said Loh Boon Chye, Chief Executive Officer of SGX, in a statement.

